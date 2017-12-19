Sacto 911

Is trial date set for suspect in slaying of two men set on fire near Roseville?

By Cathy Locke

December 19, 2017 09:15 PM

Q: When will Joshua Smith go to trial for allegedly killing two people and setting them on fire in Roseville?

Kerry, Sacramento

A: Joshua Daniel Smith is being held without bail in Placer County Jail, accused of murder in the June 2015 slayings of 33-year-old Jason John Benson and 34-year-old Warren Alexander Galsote.

His next court date, for a trial confirming conference, is Feb. 22, with a trial set for April 30, according to Placer County Superior Court records available online.

Benson and Galsote were found shot in the head June 25, 2015, on rural Annabelle Avenue, outside Roseville. Both had been set on fire, and they died two days later.

Smith was arrested March 17, 2016 and taken to Placer County from the Sacramento County Jail, where he had been held on other charges since July 2015, authorities said.

Prosecutors allege that Smith has gang ties and that he lay in wait for Benson and Galsote before shooting the men and setting them on fire. Smith allegedly targeted Galsote because he had witnessed a crime, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Nashelly Chavez
Benjy Egel
Cathy Locke
Anthony Sorci
Darrell Smith
