Sacramento police host training exercise outside Golden 1 Center on Wednesday morning

Don’t worry if you saw a few more police cars than usual downtown Wednesday morning.
The Sacramento Police Department began staging a live training exercise for a possible active shooter scenario at Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center at around 6 a.m. It concluded around 7 a.m. and included security teams from the arena and DoCo.
Fired blanks echoed through the morning air, and traffic on several nearby streets was blocked off during the exercise.
Joint Active Shooter Training Concluded @Golden1Center : huge thanks to the community, our media partners, local businesses and the @Golden1Center, @SacramentoKings @docosacramento for making this coordinated effort possible! #sacpd #SacramentoProud #preparedness pic.twitter.com/Wzu9QKaUpA— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 20, 2017
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
