Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Sacramento police host training exercise outside Golden 1 Center on Wednesday morning

By Benjy Egel

December 20, 2017 07:04 AM

Don’t worry if you saw a few more police cars than usual downtown Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department began staging a live training exercise for a possible active shooter scenario at Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center at around 6 a.m. It concluded around 7 a.m. and included security teams from the arena and DoCo.

Fired blanks echoed through the morning air, and traffic on several nearby streets was blocked off during the exercise.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

