Second man connected to marijuana murder sentenced to life in prison

By Benjy Egel

December 20, 2017 09:14 AM

Shaquille Houston, 22, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday for his role in the November 2014 murder of 18-year-old Vincent Amaya.

A Sacramento Superior Court jury convicted Houston and co-defendant Dayvon Stroupe of first-degree murder last month. Stroupe received the same sentence as Houston, the maximum the judge could administer, on Dec. 1. Two other unidentified suspects are still wanted in connection with Amaya’s death.

On Nov. 17, 2014, Houston, Stroupe and the two others visited Amaya’s Florin Meadows apartment to buy marijuana. The men robbed Amaya of his stash at gunpoint before one of the suspects fired into Amaya’s torso, killing him.

