When suspected porch pirate struck, undercover officers were watching

A suspected porch pirate is in custody after he allegedly stole a package from a front porch in Roseville, then led police in a pursuit through the neighborhood.
As part of holiday safety efforts, extra officers – both uniformed and undercover – have been watching retail areas for theft activity and residential areas for people stealing parcels, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.
On Wednesday, undercover officers saw a man steal a package from a front porch near Sheridan Avenue and Champion Oaks Drive. When the officers tried to stop him, the man drove off, speeding through the residential neighborhood, running a red light and nearly colliding with another vehicle, before pulling over on Champion Oaks near Cirby Way, the news release said.
Officers detained the man, identified as 26-year-old MacKenzie Tyler Graydon of Citrus Heights. During a search of Graydon’s SUV, officers found packages stolen from Sheridan Avenue, Pine Valley Circle and an address in Citrus Heights. One of the packages contained a child’s Christmas presents, the news release said.
Never miss a local story.
Officers returned the stolen property to the victims.
Graydon was arrested on suspicion of theft, reckless driving, possession of heroin and related offenses. He was booked at Placer County jail, and his vehicle was towed.
To avoid becoming a victim of a porch pirate, police advise residents to track and schedule package deliveries so that someone is home when packages arrive. Other options include arranging for a neighbor to pick up packages as soon as they arrive, or having them held for pickup at a secure location such as an Amazon locker, or a UPS or FedEx store.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments