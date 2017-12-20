What happened to Boy Scout leaders accused of molesting boys in 1980s?

Q: What happened to the Boy Scout leaders arrested for molesting Scouts and other children in November 1985? The leaders’ names were Lawrence Stephen Jones, John Olson and Terrance Maddock.
Jim, Sacramento
A: Lawrence Stephen Jones, John Norman Olson and Terrance James Maddock were arrested in November 1985, accused of abusing boys and plotting to form a Sacramento-area chapter of the North American Man Boy Love Association, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee.
Their names were among those referenced in secret files maintained for decades by the Boy Scouts of America that were released under a court order in 2012.
Maddock and Olson shared an apartment in North Sacramento, and Jones lived in Citrus Heights in 1985. All three men had been Boy Scout leaders within the year prior to their arrest.
Detectives first learned of an alleged child sex ring when a school counselor complained that two of his male students, ages 15 and 17, had told him they had been sexually assaulted by two men who befriended them. The boys told detectives that they had experienced a variety of sexual activities in the men’s Citrus Heights home, according to a story in The Bee.
Maddock pleaded guilty to two lewd acts with an 8-year-old boy and one act with a 3-year-old boy. He was sentenced in February 1986 to 12 years in state prison. The prosecutor said Maddock had been convicted in Minnesota of molesting a 14-year-old boy in 1981.
An online Sacramento Superior Court case file for Olson contains no information regarding charges or disposition of the case, but Olson’s name appears in California’s sex offender registry. The listing indicates that he was convicted of oral copulation with a minor younger than 16 and that he lives in the Sacramento area.
Court records for Jones available online show that he was charged with eight felony counts. Seven of the counts were dismissed in June 1986 and a count of oral copulation was dismissed in January 1991.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments