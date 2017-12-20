What happened to Boy Scout leaders accused of molesting boys in 1980s?

1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 Pause

2:57 Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

1:08 Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

2:13 Man shot in struggle with deputy

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

0:31 Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse