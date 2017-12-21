Yuba City sex offender arrested on child molestation charge

Marysville police arrested William Inderbitzen on Tuesday after a four-month investigation produced evidence suggesting he repeatedly molested a child relative over a seven-year period.
Inderbitzen, 42, was in jail previously until 2015 for possession of child pornography. He was forced to register as a sex offender after his release.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office gave the Marysville Police Department a tip about Inderbitzen’s alleged misconduct after the 15-year-old alleged victim contacted them. The girl told Marysville detectives that Inderbitzen had molested her from the time she was in first grade until she was in seventh grade. Inderbitzen lived in Marysville at the time, but has since moved to Yuba City.
The victim told police that Inderbitzen molested her while her mother was at work and her aunt was watching her. She was molested at least once a week over the seven-year span, she said.
Never miss a local story.
Detectives arrested Inderbitzen at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14. He remained in custody at the Yuba County Jail on $100,000 bail as of Thursday morning.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments