Twelve cited in Roseville prostitution sting

A Roseville prostitution sting resulted in citations for 12 johns offering money for sex acts.
Undercover officers from the Roseville Police Department posted advertisements on websites frequently used to sell sex last week, officer Dee Dee Gunther said. The would-be clients met their “dates” in Roseville motel rooms on Friday and Saturday, where the johns were briefly detained and issued citations by police.
The 12 people cited in the sting were:
- Aaron Boren, 51, Roseville
- Joseph Desilvestro, 40, Sacramento
- George Ignatius, 37, Roseville
- Gregory Kelly Jr., 31, Sacramento
- Alicia Lopez, 31, Sacramento
- Mario Lopez, 32, Sacramento
- Angelo Marks, 33, Citrus Heights
- Venkatakrishna Nallaballi, 38, Folsom
- Brian Oates, 42, Sacramento
- Oscar Ochoa, 25, Folsom
- Kevin Steed, 45, Roseville
- Aleksey Zamoshnikov, 35, Sacramento
Never miss a local story.
Each person was cited for soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor under state law. The police department also confiscated approximately $2,500 from the johns, which they had intended to use to pay for sex acts.
Roseville police cited 10 people for soliciting a prostitute in a similar sting in August. A man who responded to the police’s ad by offering to drive prostitutes to dates for cash was also arrested on charges of pimping.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments