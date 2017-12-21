Photo illustration.
Photo illustration.
Photo illustration.
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Twelve cited in Roseville prostitution sting

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 11:05 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:17 PM

A Roseville prostitution sting resulted in citations for 12 johns offering money for sex acts.

Undercover officers from the Roseville Police Department posted advertisements on websites frequently used to sell sex last week, officer Dee Dee Gunther said. The would-be clients met their “dates” in Roseville motel rooms on Friday and Saturday, where the johns were briefly detained and issued citations by police.

The 12 people cited in the sting were:

  • Aaron Boren, 51, Roseville
  • Joseph Desilvestro, 40, Sacramento
  • George Ignatius, 37, Roseville
  • Gregory Kelly Jr., 31, Sacramento
  • Alicia Lopez, 31, Sacramento
  • Mario Lopez, 32, Sacramento
  • Angelo Marks, 33, Citrus Heights
  • Venkatakrishna Nallaballi, 38, Folsom
  • Brian Oates, 42, Sacramento
  • Oscar Ochoa, 25, Folsom
  • Kevin Steed, 45, Roseville
  • Aleksey Zamoshnikov, 35, Sacramento

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Each person was cited for soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor under state law. The police department also confiscated approximately $2,500 from the johns, which they had intended to use to pay for sex acts.

Roseville police cited 10 people for soliciting a prostitute in a similar sting in August. A man who responded to the police’s ad by offering to drive prostitutes to dates for cash was also arrested on charges of pimping.

More Videos

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Pause
California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 2:25

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High 0:58

Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 2:44

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 11:32

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

  • Sex worker advocate says backpage.com case prosecuting the wrong people

    Kristen DiAngelo speaks after backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer and controlling shareholders Michael Lacey and James Larkin appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.

Sex worker advocate says backpage.com case prosecuting the wrong people

Kristen DiAngelo speaks after backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer and controlling shareholders Michael Lacey and James Larkin appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Pause
California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 2:25

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High 0:58

Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 2:44

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 11:32

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

  • Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

    Sacramento police are investigating a double shooting near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway early Friday morning, Dec. 22, in Sacramento's Oak Park area.

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question