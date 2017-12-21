Two men sought in robberies and attempted robberies of banks in Central and Southern California are believed to have fled in a 2016 or 2017 silver KIA Optima, according to the Glendale Police Department. The vehicle had some type of stickers on the front windshield and rear window.
Two men sought in robberies and attempted robberies of banks in Central and Southern California are believed to have fled in a 2016 or 2017 silver KIA Optima, according to the Glendale Police Department. The vehicle had some type of stickers on the front windshield and rear window. Glendale Police Department
Two men sought in robberies and attempted robberies of banks in Central and Southern California are believed to have fled in a 2016 or 2017 silver KIA Optima, according to the Glendale Police Department. The vehicle had some type of stickers on the front windshield and rear window. Glendale Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two men sought in Southern California bank robberies may have Sacramento ties

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 06:51 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:59 AM

Two men who may have ties to the Sacramento area are sought in connection with bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in Central and Southern California.

The men are believed to have been involved in two attempted bank robberies in the city of Glendale, as well as bank robberies in Sherman Oaks and the Merced County community of Los Banos, according to a Glendale Police Department news release. Sacramento police said the men may have connections to the Sacramento region.

Glendale police released surveillance photos and video of the men.

The first is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The second man is described as African American, 24 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches, to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build and heavily tattooed. The tattoos include a distinct “cancer ribbon” on the front of his neck and a tattoo of unknown description on the back of his neck. Others include a marijuana leaf on his right wrist and forearm, musical notes and treble clefs on his upper arm, and a tattoo of unknown description on the back of his right hand.

Their vehicle is described as a 2016 or 2017 silver Kia Optima with some type of sticker displayed on the lower left front windshield and a sticker in the lower right rear window.

The first man, with a handgun tucked in his waistband, entered a Citibank at 1201 North Central Avenue in Glendale at 12:17 p.m. Nov. 20 and handed the teller a note demanding cash. When the teller refused to hand over the money, the man fled and got into a silver Kia Optima driven by the second man, the news release said.

A similar attempt was made about at 2:08 p.m. the same day at the Bank of America at 203 North Glendale Avenue in Glendale. The first man again left without receiving the cash, according to police.

The man who made the demands at the Glendale banks is also believed to have been involved in a Nov. 18 bank robbery in Sherman Oaks and a bank robbery in Los Banos on Nov. 9, the news release said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the Glendale case is asked to call Detective Chris Krivak with the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Anyone with information about the Los Banos robbery is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070, ext. 115 and ask for Detective Sean Bayard.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

    Sacramento police are investigating a double shooting near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway early Friday morning, Dec. 22, in Sacramento's Oak Park area.

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway
Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program
Man shot in struggle with deputy 2:13

Man shot in struggle with deputy

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question