More Videos

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Pause
California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 2:25

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 2:44

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul 3:32

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 11:32

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

  • Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

    Caltrans shares some important driving tips so that you can travel safely during the busy holiday season.

Caltrans shares some important driving tips so that you can travel safely during the busy holiday season.
Caltrans shares some important driving tips so that you can travel safely during the busy holiday season.
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

CHP ramps up enforcement as Christmas celebrations and travel kick off

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 22, 2017 10:56 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

If you’re planning to hit the road this weekend, expect to see many more California Highway Patrol officers.

The CHP’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period begins 6 p.m. Friday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a CHP news release. All available officers will be taking part.

It's that time again! As Californians get ready for holiday travel, the California Highway Patrol is set to begin its...

Posted by California Highway Patrol on Friday, December 22, 2017

The enforcement is geared toward speeding, but officers will also be looking out for impaired drivers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We want everyone to enjoy their holiday celebration, which means protecting yourself, your passengers and other drivers and pedestrians,” said Warren Stanley, CHP acting commissioner. “Fasten your seat belt, drive sober and pay attention to the roadway.”

In December 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 781 people died nationwide in crashes because of impaired driving.

The CHP reported 23 deaths in collisions in its jurisdiction during its 2016 Maximum Enforcement Period, a majority due to not wearing seat belts.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Pause
California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 2:25

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 2:44

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul 3:32

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 11:32

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 0:31

Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

  • Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

    Sacramento police are investigating a double shooting near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway early Friday morning, Dec. 22, in Sacramento's Oak Park area.

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question