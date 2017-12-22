CHP ramps up enforcement as Christmas celebrations and travel kick off

If you’re planning to hit the road this weekend, expect to see many more California Highway Patrol officers.
The CHP’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period begins 6 p.m. Friday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a CHP news release. All available officers will be taking part.
It's that time again! As Californians get ready for holiday travel, the California Highway Patrol is set to begin its...Posted by California Highway Patrol on Friday, December 22, 2017
The enforcement is geared toward speeding, but officers will also be looking out for impaired drivers.
“We want everyone to enjoy their holiday celebration, which means protecting yourself, your passengers and other drivers and pedestrians,” said Warren Stanley, CHP acting commissioner. “Fasten your seat belt, drive sober and pay attention to the roadway.”
In December 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 781 people died nationwide in crashes because of impaired driving.
The CHP reported 23 deaths in collisions in its jurisdiction during its 2016 Maximum Enforcement Period, a majority due to not wearing seat belts.
