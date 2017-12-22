A dark-colored truck sits in a field after crashing into a power pole Friday along White Rock Road.
Crash brings down power pole, shuts White Rock Road in Folsom

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 22, 2017 11:23 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A pickup truck crashed into a power pole on Friday, shutting down part of White Rock Road, according to authorities.

The dark-colored truck was eastbound on White Rock Road about 8:50 a.m. when it rolled over and knocked down a power pole and power lines, said Mark Piacentini, Folsom Fire Department division chief.

A man was out of the vehicle when authorities arrived and was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Piacentini said.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and the California Highway Patrol are on scene.

White Rock Road between Scott and Prairie City roads will be closed until further notice.

“Drivers are urged to plan an alternate route,” police say.

