Man charged with killing 4-year-old daughter makes court appearance

By Nashelly Chavez

December 22, 2017 11:28 AM

The Winters man charged with the murder of his 4-year-old daughter made an appearance Friday morning during a hearing at the Yolo County Superior Courthouse.

Markeese Carter wore a white-and-gray jumpsuit as he stood in a holding room attached to the courtroom, occasionally peering out at the small crowd that had gathered.

He was booked into the Yolo County jail after his unresponsive 4-year-old daughter was found by Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 19. A report of a possible drowning sent the deputies to an area of Putah Creek near Winters.

Police located the girl, who was rushed to a local hospital but later pronounced dead.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Department announced Carter’s arrest shortly after, booking him into jail on suspicion of murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assault on a peace officer.

But prosecutors with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office only filed charges for murder and resisting arrest during a Nov. 22 arraignment hearing, adding they may file additional charges at a later date.

Carter did not show up for the November arraignment, with a prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office telling reporters that he heard reports of Carter not cooperating with bailiffs.

On Friday, Carter’s attorney and Yolo County deputy public defender Ron Johnson asked the court for more time before entering a plea.

Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo agreed with the request, saying some tests connected to the case have not yet been completed.

Palumbo did not announce additional charges during Friday’s hearing.

The case will resume Jan. 19.

