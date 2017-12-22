Pair receives long prison sentence for 2016 robbery, kidnapping

Two men who were convicted on multiple counts of robbery and kidnapping were sentenced Friday to 179 years and 8 months to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office reports.
In August, a jury convicted Antione Cisco and Reynaldo Eknar of three counts of first-degree robbery in concert, six counts of kidnapping for extortion and three counts of kidnapping for robbery. The jury also found true the allegation that each defendant personally used a firearm on all counts in the June 2016 incident in south Sacramento, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.
As reported in The Sacramento Bee, the two men kicked down the front door of the south Sacramento home and held a mother and her two sons hostage at gunpoint while searching their belongings.
The men then forced the three into a car, drove them to two banks and forced one of the sons to withdraw $8,000.
Cisco and Eknar were arrested by Sacramento police officers after the son – ordered to withdraw another $8,000 at the second bank – instead alerted workers, prompting them to call 911.
