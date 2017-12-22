More Videos

    State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, asks colleagues to approve SB 1322 in June 2016. Under the bill, which took effect Monday, a minor engaged in prostitution will be treated as a victim and not arrested. Those soliciting the sex and those arranging the clients can still be charged with crimes. Video courtesy of the California Channel.

State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, asks colleagues to approve SB 1322 in June 2016. Under the bill, which took effect Monday, a minor engaged in prostitution will be treated as a victim and not arrested. Those soliciting the sex and those arranging the clients can still be charged with crimes. Video courtesy of the California Channel. Jim MIller The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy among 12 cited in Roseville prostitution sting

By Benjy Egel And Cathy Locke

begel@sacbee.com

December 22, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A longtime Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was among 12 men cited in a Roseville prostitution sting last week.

Roseville Police Department spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther confirmed that 45-year-old Kevin Steed is a sergeant with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman, said Steed is a longtime employee. The Sacramento Bee’s archives indicate he has been a deputy with the department since the mid-1990s and has served as a detective investigating gang activities.

Hampton said Steed is under investigation by the department following the citation. Hampton said he did not known whether Steed had been placed on leave.

Undercover officers from the Roseville Police Department posted advertisements last week on websites frequently used to sell sex, Gunther said. On Dec. 15 and 16, the would-be clients met their “dates” in Roseville motel rooms, where the johns were briefly detained and issued citations by police.

Those cited in addition to Steed were:

  • Aaron Boren, 51, Roseville
  • Joseph Desilvestro, 40, Sacramento
  • George Ignatius, 37, Roseville
  • Gregory Kelly Jr., 31, Sacramento
  • Alicia Lopez, 31, Sacramento
  • Mario Lopez, 32, Sacramento
  • Angelo Marks, 33, Citrus Heights
  • Venkatakrishna Nallaballi, 38, Folsom
  • Brian Oates, 42, Sacramento
  • Oscar Ochoa, 25, Folsom
  • Aleksey Zamoshnikov, 35, Sacramento

Each person was cited for soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor under state law. The police department also confiscated approximately $2,500 from the johns, which they had intended to use to pay for sex acts.

Roseville police cited 10 people for soliciting a prostitute in a similar sting in August. A man who responded to the police department’s ad by offering to drive prostitutes to dates for cash was also arrested on charges of pimping.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

