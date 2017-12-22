Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy among 12 cited in Roseville prostitution sting

A longtime Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was among 12 men cited in a Roseville prostitution sting last week.
Roseville Police Department spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther confirmed that 45-year-old Kevin Steed is a sergeant with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Sgt. Shaun Hampton, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman, said Steed is a longtime employee. The Sacramento Bee’s archives indicate he has been a deputy with the department since the mid-1990s and has served as a detective investigating gang activities.
Hampton said Steed is under investigation by the department following the citation. Hampton said he did not known whether Steed had been placed on leave.
Undercover officers from the Roseville Police Department posted advertisements last week on websites frequently used to sell sex, Gunther said. On Dec. 15 and 16, the would-be clients met their “dates” in Roseville motel rooms, where the johns were briefly detained and issued citations by police.
Those cited in addition to Steed were:
- Aaron Boren, 51, Roseville
- Joseph Desilvestro, 40, Sacramento
- George Ignatius, 37, Roseville
- Gregory Kelly Jr., 31, Sacramento
- Alicia Lopez, 31, Sacramento
- Mario Lopez, 32, Sacramento
- Angelo Marks, 33, Citrus Heights
- Venkatakrishna Nallaballi, 38, Folsom
- Brian Oates, 42, Sacramento
- Oscar Ochoa, 25, Folsom
- Aleksey Zamoshnikov, 35, Sacramento
Each person was cited for soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor under state law. The police department also confiscated approximately $2,500 from the johns, which they had intended to use to pay for sex acts.
Roseville police cited 10 people for soliciting a prostitute in a similar sting in August. A man who responded to the police department’s ad by offering to drive prostitutes to dates for cash was also arrested on charges of pimping.
