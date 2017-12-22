Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy among 12 cited in Roseville prostitution sting

More Videos 0:33 Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway Pause 2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 2:44 Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul 11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 0:31 Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse 1:23 Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:15 Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 2:52 'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, asks colleagues to approve SB 1322 in June 2016. Under the bill, which took effect Monday, a minor engaged in prostitution will be treated as a victim and not arrested. Those soliciting the sex and those arranging the clients can still be charged with crimes. Video courtesy of the California Channel. State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, asks colleagues to approve SB 1322 in June 2016. Under the bill, which took effect Monday, a minor engaged in prostitution will be treated as a victim and not arrested. Those soliciting the sex and those arranging the clients can still be charged with crimes. Video courtesy of the California Channel. Jim MIller The Sacramento Bee

