Sheriff’s department investigates death of Sacramento County jail inmate

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 22, 2017 05:37 PM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 54-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning.

The man was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday on charges of public intoxication and violation of his parole, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

About 4:15 a.m. Friday, a deputy conducting an hourly check saw the man sleeping on the floor of the cell, where he was housed alone. The deputy told the man to lie on his bunk, and the man complied. About an hour later, the deputy checked the cell again and found the man on the floor and unresponsive, the news release said.

Deputies immediately summoned jail medical personnel and initiated CPR, according to the news release. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

