Girl who went missing from outside school found safe

By Cynthia Hubert

chubert@sacbee.com

December 23, 2017 02:30 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have found a Sacramento girl who went missing Thursday afternoon after jumping a fence and entering a car outside of her school in the Elverta area.

Lydia Ramirez, 12, was found unharmed Friday night inside an apartment in north Sacramento County, said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, sheriff’s spokesman.

Ramirez was waiting outside her school with other students and a teacher before she scaled a fence and jumped into a car with “an unknown subject,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Hampton said detectives do not believe the girl was kidnapped or is a victim of sex trafficking. It appears “she left willingly” from the school, he said, and no arrests are pending.

Cynthia Hubert: 916-321-1082, @Cynthia_Hubert

Comments

