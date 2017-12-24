More Videos

  Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race

    A street race on Watt Avenue in North Highlands turned deadly on Dec. 22, 2017. One person was killed and two were injured when the vehicles wrecked.

A street race on Watt Avenue in North Highlands turned deadly on Dec. 22, 2017. One person was killed and two were injured when the vehicles wrecked.
A street race on Watt Avenue in North Highlands turned deadly on Dec. 22, 2017. One person was killed and two were injured when the vehicles wrecked. On Scene Action Media
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Watt Avenue street race between a Ford Mustang and a Chevy Camaro turns fatal

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

December 24, 2017 10:44 AM

A street race in North Highlands turned deadly Friday night, leaving one man dead and two others injured.

Authorities at 8 p.m. received 911 calls reporting a Ford Mustang and a Chevy Camaro driving recklessly and at “high rates of speed” north bound on Watt Avenue, according to Officer Amy Walker, California Highway Patrol spokeswoman. It appeared the two vehicles were racing, she said.

The Mustang and Camaro collided and veered off the road, hitting fences and light poles. The Mustang overturned in front of Klipper Kingz Barber Shop, ejecting the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Highlands, Walker said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released. The driver of the Camaro and his passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The use of drugs or alcohol is under investigation, Walker said.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

