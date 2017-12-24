West Sac police reopen Nugget parking lot after investigating report of a bomb

West Sacramento police have reopened the parking lot of Nugget Market after it was temporarily closed Sunday so officers could investigate the report of an explosive device.
At 1:45 p.m., police received a call from OnStar, alerting them that a woman had used the in-car service to report an explosive device in her vehicle, said Sgt. Roger Kinney, West Sacramento Police Department spokesman.
West Sacramento police officers checked the car when they arrived, but didn’t find anything suspicious, he said.
A bomb squad was called in to further investigate, but didn’t find anything, Kinney said.
The 49-year-old woman was located by police and transported to the hospital for a mental-health check, according to a department Facebook post.
ALERT: We ask that you avoid the Nugget parking lot at this time.— WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) December 24, 2017
We are working a suspicious circumstances call for service. A person stated there was a bomb in their parked car.
Our EOD unit is on scene and investigating. We will update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/pfbtyYqUiQ
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments