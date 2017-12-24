Crime - Sacto 911

December 24, 2017 4:09 PM

West Sac police reopen Nugget parking lot after investigating report of a bomb

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

West Sacramento police have reopened the parking lot of Nugget Market after it was temporarily closed Sunday so officers could investigate the report of an explosive device.

At 1:45 p.m., police received a call from OnStar, alerting them that a woman had used the in-car service to report an explosive device in her vehicle, said Sgt. Roger Kinney, West Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

West Sacramento police officers checked the car when they arrived, but didn’t find anything suspicious, he said.

A bomb squad was called in to further investigate, but didn’t find anything, Kinney said.

The 49-year-old woman was located by police and transported to the hospital for a mental-health check, according to a department Facebook post.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Crime - Sacto 911