Coroner identifies 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Oak Park

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Oak Park on Dec. 22 as Timothy Jeter of Sacramento.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire and a person lying in the street near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway just after midnight on Dec. 22, Sacramento police said.
They found residents helping a 20-year-old gunshot victim at that location, and Jeter near 40th Street, a street down from Santa Cruz Way. The other man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments