Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Coroner identifies 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Oak Park

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

December 24, 2017 05:02 PM

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Oak Park on Dec. 22 as Timothy Jeter of Sacramento.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and a person lying in the street near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway just after midnight on Dec. 22, Sacramento police said.

They found residents helping a 20-year-old gunshot victim at that location, and Jeter near 40th Street, a street down from Santa Cruz Way. The other man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

