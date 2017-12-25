More Videos

    California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.

Motorcycle rider dies in Oak Park wreck on Christmas morning

By Ryan Sabalow

rsabalow@sacbee.com

December 25, 2017 06:39 PM

A motorcycle rider was killed after colliding with two parked cars late Monday morning in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood.

Officers responded just before noon to a report of a motorcycle rider down at 42nd Street and 4th Avenue, said Vance Chandler, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The roads in the area were closed for several hours while investigators worked to determine what happened, Chandler said.

They have since been reopened to traffic.

The rider was an adult male, but no other details about his identity or what might have caused the wreck were available as of Monday evening.

Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow

