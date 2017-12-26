Officer Juan Berrera and Montana.
Officer Juan Berrera and Montana. Woodland Police Department
Officer Juan Berrera and Montana. Woodland Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

A month after K-9’s death, Woodland police officer surprised with puppy at 49ers game

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 08:00 AM

The halftime entertainment at Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers game ended on a paw-sitive note for one member Woodland Police Department officer.

Officer Juan Berrera wandered blindfolded across midfield at Levi’s Stadium, the crowd directing him through cheers and boos. When he finally stumbled into an oversized package at the 42-yard line, he removed his blindfold to find a German Shepherd puppy – later named Montana, after the iconic 49ers quarterback – wearing a red-and-gold jersey.

Berrera’s K-9 partner Peydro was hit by a car while pursuing a wanted parole violator fleeing a crime scene in May 2016, fracturing his face and spine and injuring his lungs. He regained the ability to walk after extensive surgery and rehabilitation, and was awarded the American Kennel Club’s Paw of Courage in March 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Peydro retired from the department and went returned to a life at home with Barrera and his K-9 “brother,” Niko. He suddenly collapsed while playing in the backyard on Nov. 8 and was unable to be revived.

The 49ers fetched a 44-33 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday thanks to 242 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains undefeated in four starts with the team.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again

    Placer County Deputy Don Nevins found his favorite three bears strolling Tahoe City again during his early morning shift on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Nevins spotted the mother bear and her two cubs taking a stroll near the post office on North Lake Boulevard at 2 a.m. Nevins has encountered and filmed the trio around Tahoe City several times. The bears have become a social media sensation.

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again 1:10

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again
CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver
Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help 1:33

Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question