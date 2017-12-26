A month after K-9’s death, Woodland police officer surprised with puppy at 49ers game

The halftime entertainment at Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers game ended on a paw-sitive note for one member Woodland Police Department officer.
Officer Juan Berrera wandered blindfolded across midfield at Levi’s Stadium, the crowd directing him through cheers and boos. When he finally stumbled into an oversized package at the 42-yard line, he removed his blindfold to find a German Shepherd puppy – later named Montana, after the iconic 49ers quarterback – wearing a red-and-gold jersey.
Unwrapping a K9 for Faithful Appreciation Day! pic.twitter.com/tPwPkQwCHu— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 24, 2017
Berrera’s K-9 partner Peydro was hit by a car while pursuing a wanted parole violator fleeing a crime scene in May 2016, fracturing his face and spine and injuring his lungs. He regained the ability to walk after extensive surgery and rehabilitation, and was awarded the American Kennel Club’s Paw of Courage in March 2017.
Never miss a local story.
Peydro retired from the department and went returned to a life at home with Barrera and his K-9 “brother,” Niko. He suddenly collapsed while playing in the backyard on Nov. 8 and was unable to be revived.
The 49ers fetched a 44-33 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday thanks to 242 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains undefeated in four starts with the team.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments