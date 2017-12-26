Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

One shot Tuesday morning near Discovery Park

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 09:38 AM

A meeting between two men near the end of Jibboom Street on Tuesday morning ended with one bleeding from a bullet wound and the other on the run.

The victim was shot in the leg and fled the cul-de-sac near Discovery Park in his car, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Eddie Macaulay said. He drove further south to an Arco gas station on the 200 block of Jibboom Street and called 911. He was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The men knew each other prior to Tuesday morning, Macaulay said. No motive for the shooting has been identified, though Macaulay said it may be drug-related.

No information about the suspect, who remains at large, was released Tuesday morning. Police are asking anyone with knowledge about the shooting to call (916) 264-5471.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again

    Placer County Deputy Don Nevins found his favorite three bears strolling Tahoe City again during his early morning shift on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Nevins spotted the mother bear and her two cubs taking a stroll near the post office on North Lake Boulevard at 2 a.m. Nevins has encountered and filmed the trio around Tahoe City several times. The bears have become a social media sensation.

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again 1:10

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again
CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver
Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help 1:33

Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question