One shot Tuesday morning near Discovery Park

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again

Placer County Deputy Don Nevins found his favorite three bears strolling Tahoe City again during his early morning shift on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Nevins spotted the mother bear and her two cubs taking a stroll near the post office on North Lake Boulevard at 2 a.m. Nevins has encountered and filmed the trio around Tahoe City several times. The bears have become a social media sensation.