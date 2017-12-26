One shot Tuesday morning near Discovery Park

A meeting between two men near the end of Jibboom Street on Tuesday morning ended with one bleeding from a bullet wound and the other on the run.
The victim was shot in the leg and fled the cul-de-sac near Discovery Park in his car, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Eddie Macaulay said. He drove further south to an Arco gas station on the 200 block of Jibboom Street and called 911. He was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The men knew each other prior to Tuesday morning, Macaulay said. No motive for the shooting has been identified, though Macaulay said it may be drug-related.
No information about the suspect, who remains at large, was released Tuesday morning. Police are asking anyone with knowledge about the shooting to call (916) 264-5471.
