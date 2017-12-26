More Videos

Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man killed in suspected Sacramento street racing crash is identified

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 11:13 AM

A suspected street race and collision between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro on Friday night left one person dead and two more hospitalized.

The cars were speeding northbound on Watt Avenue just after 8 p.m. when they hit each other near Larchmont Drive, California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Amy Walker said. The Mustang veered off the road and struck multiple stationary items, including a fence and pole, before flipping over and ejecting its driver.

North Highlands resident James Banks, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene. A GoFundMe page established to aid Banks’ family had raised nearly $2,500 as of Tuesday morning.

The man driving the Camaro and his female passenger were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Walker said they were cooperating with law enforcement but did not know whether they would face any charges. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office classified Banks’ death as “Motor Vehicle Accident - Criminal.”

Alcohol and drugs’ potential role in the crash was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

