Late-night motorcycle crash kills Sacramento man, 23

A motorcyclist died Monday night after crashing into a parked car near 4th Avenue and 42nd Street.
Medical personnel responded to 911 calls at around 11:45 p.m. Monday to find a young man dead in the roadway, according to Sacramento Police Department call sheets.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office later identified the motorcyclist as 23-year-old Sacramento resident Joseph Smith.
SPD investigating a fatal vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the area of 42nd Street/4th Avenue. *Please use alternate routes. There will be street closures due to the investigation. Thank you for your patience. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/Ohc0I6BjKN— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 25, 2017
Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Streets in the surrounding area were closed off following the collision, but have since reopened.
