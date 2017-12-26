Late-night motorcycle crash kills Sacramento man, 23

More Videos

The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

Pause
Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help 1:33

Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race 1:00

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 0:56

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP 1:30

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

Man shot in struggle with deputy 2:13

Man shot in struggle with deputy

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom 1:31

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 2:25

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

  • Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

    California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.

California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety. CHP Southern Division - LA County
California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety. CHP Southern Division - LA County
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Late-night motorcycle crash kills Sacramento man, 23

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 02:08 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A motorcyclist died Monday night after crashing into a parked car near 4th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Medical personnel responded to 911 calls at around 11:45 p.m. Monday to find a young man dead in the roadway, according to Sacramento Police Department call sheets.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office later identified the motorcyclist as 23-year-old Sacramento resident Joseph Smith.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Streets in the surrounding area were closed off following the collision, but have since reopened.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

Pause
Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help 1:33

Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race 1:00

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 0:56

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP 1:30

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

Man shot in struggle with deputy 2:13

Man shot in struggle with deputy

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom 1:31

Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 2:25

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

  • The danger and expense of street racing

    California Highway Patrol shows how dangerous street racing and side shows are - and the expenses you may not know about.

The danger and expense of street racing

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question