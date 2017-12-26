Man found fatally shot Christmas night at Oroville-area mobile-home park

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds at an Oroville-area mobile-home park on Christmas.
Deputes received a report about 8 p.m. Monday of shots fired in the area of the Foothill Mobile Home Park. They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street in front of a residence inside the mobile-home park, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on evidence at the site, it appears the victim may have known the shooter, but a suspect has not been identified, the news release said.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 530-538-7671.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
