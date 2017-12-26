Older driver stopped after slow-speed pursuit on I-80 in Placer County

An older motorist with memory problems and his elderly dog were safely stopped after the driver led law enforcement officers in a slow-speed chase on Interstate 80 last week.
The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Foresthill man called the Placer County sheriff’s dispatch center to report that a driver who seemed confused had just driven off from Foresthill, heading toward Auburn. A short time later, a deputy spotted the man driving erratically on eastbound I-80, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man ignored deputies who tried to get him to pull over and continued driving at 40 to 50 mph. Deputies created a traffic break to keep other motorists a safe distance from the man’s car. They also tried to get the driver’s attention with PA announcements and by driving next to his vehicle, but he never looked their way, the news release said.
The California Highway Patrol’s assistance was requested, and officers used a maneuver to box in the man’s car between two patrol vehicles, slowly bringing the car to a stop without injuring anyone.
The man’s driver’s license had been suspended, and the Sheriff’s Office said it is not known how he got access to the car.
Deputies took the man to a local hospital for evaluation and arranged for a friend to pick up the dog found with him in the car.
