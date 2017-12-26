Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Older driver stopped after slow-speed pursuit on I-80 in Placer County

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 04:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

An older motorist with memory problems and his elderly dog were safely stopped after the driver led law enforcement officers in a slow-speed chase on Interstate 80 last week.

The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Foresthill man called the Placer County sheriff’s dispatch center to report that a driver who seemed confused had just driven off from Foresthill, heading toward Auburn. A short time later, a deputy spotted the man driving erratically on eastbound I-80, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man ignored deputies who tried to get him to pull over and continued driving at 40 to 50 mph. Deputies created a traffic break to keep other motorists a safe distance from the man’s car. They also tried to get the driver’s attention with PA announcements and by driving next to his vehicle, but he never looked their way, the news release said.

The California Highway Patrol’s assistance was requested, and officers used a maneuver to box in the man’s car between two patrol vehicles, slowly bringing the car to a stop without injuring anyone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man’s driver’s license had been suspended, and the Sheriff’s Office said it is not known how he got access to the car.

Deputies took the man to a local hospital for evaluation and arranged for a friend to pick up the dog found with him in the car.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • The danger and expense of street racing

    California Highway Patrol shows how dangerous street racing and side shows are - and the expenses you may not know about.

The danger and expense of street racing

The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing
Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again 1:10

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again
CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question