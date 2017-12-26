Coroner’s Office identifies Elk Grove couple in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman found dead at an Elk Grove home Sunday in what police said was an apparent murder-suicide have been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 87-year-old Saturnino Pizarro and 65-year-old Helen Pizarro.
Officers went to the home in the 6300 block of Gus Way at 8:36 a.m. after family members found the husband and wife unresponsive, according to Officer Jason Jimenez, Elk Grove Police Department spokesman. Both were taken to a local hospital, where they died of their injuries.
Jimenez said the manner of death was being investigated, but it was not a shooting. Police believe the deaths were a murder-suicide based on statements from family members and evidence at the scene, he said.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
