Man arrested in Rancho Cordova hit-and-run collision that injured 11-year-old boy

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 10:43 PM

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run collision that injured an 11-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Rancho Cordova.

Geanini Fota of Rancho Cordova was taken into custody Tuesday evening, accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to a Rancho Cordova Police Department news release.

Police and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Croetto Way and Mills Park Drive about 1:20 p.m., after a caller reported that a child had been struck by a vehicle and the driver left the scene on foot. The boy reportedly was riding an electric scooter when he was hit.

He suffered major injuries, and members of the public provided first aid until emergency personnel arrived. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department personnel took over lifesaving efforts and transported the boy to an area hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries Tuesday night, according to the news release.

Investigators arrested Fota about 6 p.m. and he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision, the release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

