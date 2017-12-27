Horde of teens causes disturbance at Stockton malls

More Videos

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

Pause
The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 0:33

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty 1:01

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty

Placer County jail inmates talk about officers arrested for alleged abuse 2:04

Placer County jail inmates talk about officers arrested for alleged abuse

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP 1:30

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race 1:00

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

  • The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

    Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene.

Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene. Kyle Ramlochan @ramlochan via Instagram
Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene. Kyle Ramlochan @ramlochan via Instagram
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Horde of teens causes disturbance at Stockton malls

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 07:58 AM

Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a scuffle about 6:45 p.m., according to a department release. Officers arrived to find approximately 100 juveniles, who proved uncooperative with law enforcement, between the two neighboring shopping centers.

Police declared a state of “unlawful assembly” after about an hour and shepherded the teens out of the malls’ parking lots, but not before several stores closed out of fear their products would be stolen or vandalized. Two youths were arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Social media users reported being evacuated from Weberstown Mall as entrances were closed off to keep the throng at bay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rumors of someone in the crowd having a gun proved to be unsubstantiated, police said.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

Pause
The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 0:33

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty 1:01

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty

Placer County jail inmates talk about officers arrested for alleged abuse 2:04

Placer County jail inmates talk about officers arrested for alleged abuse

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP 1:30

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race 1:00

Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

  • The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

    Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene.

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question