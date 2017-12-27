Sacto 911

Sacramento man faces up to 139 years in prison after child abuse conviction

December 27, 2017 11:55 AM

A Sacramento Superior Court jury convicted Richard Lee Hranac Jr. of sexually preying on a girl during extended periods in which her mother was hospitalized.

Hranac, 36, was convicted of four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14, five counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger on Dec. 19, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office release distributed Wednesday. He faces up to 139 years in prison ahead of a Feb. 16 sentencing.

The victim was often left in Hranac’s care when her mother was hospitalized due to a chronic medical condition. He sexually abused her at age 7 until just before her 11th birthday, when she was placed in the custody of a family member in 2011.

The victim initially hesitated to report the abuse, but came forward in 2013 after her mother’s death. Hranac was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail in January.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

