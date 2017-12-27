Sacto 911

Police release few details in Hagginwood-area shooting that left one dead

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 12:53 PM

Police continued to investigate a homicide in Sacramento’s Hagginwood area Wednesday morning, more than 12 hours after they were called to the scene on a report of a shooting at a home.

Detectives and crime scene investigators focused their attention to a tan house in the 3100 block of Academy Way, where they were called at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, a police spokesman. Once they arrived, officers found a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound, Chandler said.

Two cars – a black Chevrolet Avalanche and a white Ford Focus – were towed from the house about 11 a.m. Wednesday. A group of about 10 people, possibly friends or family of the victim, watched as police continued their investigation Wednesday morning from behind yellow police tape, but declined an interview with The Sacramento Bee.

Several neighbors reported hearing no gunfire around the time police arrived.

Chandler said Wednesday morning he could not provide information about who called the police department regarding the shooting, where the man was found or any outstanding suspects, as the investigation into the fatal shooting was still ongoing.

“Due to the homicide (unit) being out there and conducting the investigation, we aren’t going to release that information to protect the integrity of the case,” Chandler said.

The man who died in the shooting had not been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office by Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers who found the man preformed lifesaving efforts until Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

