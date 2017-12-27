Sacto 911

FBI offers $15,000 reward in 2007 attempted murder at Davis hotel

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 04:43 PM

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a 10-year-old attempted murder and false imprisonment incident at a Davis hotel.

Julio Cesar Guevara-Mejia, 47, is wanted for allegedly luring a 19-year-old woman from Sacramento, with whom he had a prior relationship, to a Davis hotel on Nov. 10, 2007. When the woman arrived, Guevara-Mejia allegedly pulled her into the room, according to an FBI news release.

A bystander heard the woman scream for help and tried to intervene. Guevara-Mejia allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the bystander, who was not injured.

The woman was then forced into the hotel room, where Guevara-Mejia allegedly forced her onto the bed and shot her, first in the right foot and then in the left foot, and then at least three times in the torso, according to the news release. The woman survived her injuries.

A local arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 13, 2007, charging Guevara-Mejia with attempt murder, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon. A federal arrest warrant was issued Jan. 22, 2008, charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Guevara-Mejia, who is from Honduras, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was employed in construction and iron work, and may have ties to the Palm Springs, Calif., and Houston, Texas areas, according to the FBI.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

