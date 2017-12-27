Hiker Geraldine Largay, of Brentwood, Tenn., poses at the Poplar Ridge Shelter on the Appalachian Trail in Maine. A report released Wednesday by the Maine Warden Service said Largay, known as Inchworm, got lost after leaving the trail that day. Documents show she survived at least 26 days after getting lost. She kept a journal of her ordeal and ultimately resigned herself to the idea she was going to die, and it could be years before her remains were located. They were found in October 2015.
Any information on woman reported missing while hiking in 2013?

By Cathy Locke

December 27, 2017 10:16 PM

Q: Before the disappearance of Susan Jacobson in Roseville in 2013, there was an article for several days about a woman whose husband let her off at some point on the Pacific Coast Trail to walk for a day or so. She was on the trail, because another woman walked with her and talked with her. When her husband arrived at the place where he usually picked her up, she was not there. He said he would let her off, she would walk the trail for so long, and he would pick her up. Any more information on this disappearance?

Melanie Fowler, Folsom

A: Neither a search of The Sacramento Bee’s archives nor online searches turned up such stories of a woman missing on the Pacific Coast Trail or Pacific Crest Trail.

The account does sound similar to the story of Geraldine Largay, a 66-year-old retired nurse from Tennessee, who went missing on the Appalachian Trail in the summer of 2013.

According to The Associated Press and other news accounts, Largay and a friend started their trip at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, on April 23, 2013, intending to hike to Mount Katahdin in Maine. After a couple of months, the friend had to leave because of a family emergency, and Largay continued alone. On July 22, a fellow hiker snapped a photo of her, and that was the last time she was seen alive.

After she missed a rendezvous with her husband, he reported her missing on July 24, 2013, setting off a massive search by the Maine Warden Service and other agencies.

In October 2015, a contractor conducting a forestry survey found her remains about half a mile from the trail. A journal was also found indicating that she survived at least 26 days after she became lost when she left the trail to go to the bathroom. She had hiked to higher ground in a failed attempt to get a cellphone signal, and text messages sent to her husband went undelivered. Although the battery on Largay’s cell phone was dead when she was found, investigators were able to retrieve the data.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

