Any information on woman reported missing while hiking in 2013?

Hiker Geraldine Largay, of Brentwood, Tenn., poses at the Poplar Ridge Shelter on the Appalachian Trail in Maine. A report released Wednesday by the Maine Warden Service said Largay, known as Inchworm, got lost after leaving the trail that day. Documents show she survived at least 26 days after getting lost. She kept a journal of her ordeal and ultimately resigned herself to the idea she was going to die, and it could be years before her remains were located. They were found in October 2015. Dorothy Boynton Rust AP