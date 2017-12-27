Sacto 911

Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed at West Sacramento mobile home park

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 10:47 PM

A woman has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed Wednesday evening at a West Sacramento mobile home park.

Sgt. Roger Kinney, police spokesman, said officers were called about 5:35 p.m. to the Casa Mobile Park at 1050 W. Capitol Ave. regarding an assault in progress. They found a 37-year-old man on the ground with a stab wound. He was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where he died.

A 35-year-old woman was detained at the scene and subsequently arrested on suspicion of homicide, Kinney said.

He said police are withholding information on the relationship between the man and woman, and the woman’s name, pending notification of family.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

