Former Elk Grove student aide sentenced to 11 years in prison for child molestation

A Sacramento County Superior Court judge sentenced former Prairie Elementary School teacher’s aide Eric Ernest Echols to 11 years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to sexually abusing seven students at the Elk Grove school.
Echols pleaded no contest to seven counts of molesting schoolchildren in October, including six felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts against a child younger than 14. All of the students were girls ages 7 or 8 and were abused between June 1, 2015 and July 24, 2016. At the time of the plea, prosecutors said Echols had reached under his victims’ clothing and touched their genitalia, including one who sat on his lap as the children played a board game.
Elk Grove Unified School District placed Echols on paid administrative leave after a Prairie Elementary School employee reported his misconduct to administrators in July 2016. He had worked for Prairie Elementary since 2014 and was a substitute aide at other district schools.
Echols was sentenced on Dec. 21, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office media release distributed Wednesday. He will be forced to register as a sex offender upon exiting prison.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
