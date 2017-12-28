Former Prairie Elementary School teacher’s aide Eric Ernest Echols was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Dec. 21 after pleading no contest to sexually abusing seven students at the school.
Former Prairie Elementary School teacher’s aide Eric Ernest Echols was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Dec. 21 after pleading no contest to sexually abusing seven students at the school. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
Former Prairie Elementary School teacher’s aide Eric Ernest Echols was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Dec. 21 after pleading no contest to sexually abusing seven students at the school. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Former Elk Grove student aide sentenced to 11 years in prison for child molestation

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 28, 2017 07:13 AM

A Sacramento County Superior Court judge sentenced former Prairie Elementary School teacher’s aide Eric Ernest Echols to 11 years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to sexually abusing seven students at the Elk Grove school.

Echols pleaded no contest to seven counts of molesting schoolchildren in October, including six felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts against a child younger than 14. All of the students were girls ages 7 or 8 and were abused between June 1, 2015 and July 24, 2016. At the time of the plea, prosecutors said Echols had reached under his victims’ clothing and touched their genitalia, including one who sat on his lap as the children played a board game.

Elk Grove Unified School District placed Echols on paid administrative leave after a Prairie Elementary School employee reported his misconduct to administrators in July 2016. He had worked for Prairie Elementary since 2014 and was a substitute aide at other district schools.

Echols was sentenced on Dec. 21, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office media release distributed Wednesday. He will be forced to register as a sex offender upon exiting prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

    Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene.

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers
The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing
Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again 1:10

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question