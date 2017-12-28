Victim identified in fatal shooting at Oroville mobile home park

A man found dead with gunshot wounds at an Oroville mobile home park on Christmas night has been identified by the Butte County Sheriff's Office as 26-year-old Salvador Fuentes of Oroville.
The motive for the shooting has not been determined and a suspect has not been identified. Detectives do not think it was a random shooting, and evidence at the scene indicates the victim may have known the shooter, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies received a report about 8 p.m. Monday of shots fired in the area of the Foothill Mobile Home Park and arrived to find Fuentes with multiple gunshot wounds lying in front of a residence inside the park, the news release said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 530-538-7671.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
