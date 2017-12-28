Entire human skeleton found in North Highlands backyard during home renovation

Workers helping renovate a North Highlands home prompted a sheriff’s investigation after they discovered human bones in the backyard.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday reporting that what appeared to be human bones had been found in the backyard in the 6200 block of Dundee Drive. Patrol deputies and homicide investigators examined the bones, which apparently had been buried but had become exposed, and determined that they were human, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
Investigators spent nearly two days at the site and were able to unearth an entire skeleton. They also checked the rest of the property and determined there were no other remains, the news release said.
The remains are not believed to be ancient, and the matter is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
No one was living in the house when the bones were discovered.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the case to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips also may be left anonymously via the Sheriff’s Department’s website, www.sacsheriff.com, or by calling 916-874-8477.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
