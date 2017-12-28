Workers renovating a house in the 6200 block of Dundee Drive in North Highlands came across human bones in the backyard on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.
Workers renovating a house in the 6200 block of Dundee Drive in North Highlands came across human bones in the backyard on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Randall Benton
Workers renovating a house in the 6200 block of Dundee Drive in North Highlands came across human bones in the backyard on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Randall Benton
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Entire human skeleton found in North Highlands backyard during home renovation

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 28, 2017 05:36 PM

Workers helping renovate a North Highlands home prompted a sheriff’s investigation after they discovered human bones in the backyard.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday reporting that what appeared to be human bones had been found in the backyard in the 6200 block of Dundee Drive. Patrol deputies and homicide investigators examined the bones, which apparently had been buried but had become exposed, and determined that they were human, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Investigators spent nearly two days at the site and were able to unearth an entire skeleton. They also checked the rest of the property and determined there were no other remains, the news release said.

The remains are not believed to be ancient, and the matter is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one was living in the house when the bones were discovered.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the case to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips also may be left anonymously via the Sheriff’s Department’s website, www.sacsheriff.com, or by calling 916-874-8477.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28

    If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org.

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28 1:44

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28
The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers
The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question