Citrus Heights police seek to identify a man and woman, shown in surveillance photos, who are suspected of purchasing merchandise with counterfeit $100 bills Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at a business in the 7000 block of Auburn Boulevard.
Citrus Heights police seek to identify a man and woman, shown in surveillance photos, who are suspected of purchasing merchandise with counterfeit $100 bills Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at a business in the 7000 block of Auburn Boulevard. Citrus Heights Police Department
Citrus Heights police seek to identify a man and woman, shown in surveillance photos, who are suspected of purchasing merchandise with counterfeit $100 bills Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at a business in the 7000 block of Auburn Boulevard. Citrus Heights Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two shoppers suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Citrus Heights

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 28, 2017 11:10 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Citrus Heights police are asking the public's help in identifying a man and woman suspected of purchasing merchandise at a local store with counterfeit $100 bills.

The two entered a business in the 7000 block of Auburn Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. Thursday and selected approximately $600 worth of merchandise. They paid for the items with six counterfeit $100 bills, according to a Police Department news release.

Police released surveillance photos of the man and woman.

Anyone with information that would help identify or locate the pair is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500 and refer to Case No. CH17-10280. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the department’s crime tip line at 916-727-5524.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28

    If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org.

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28 1:44

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28
The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers
The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question