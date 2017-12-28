Two shoppers suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights police are asking the public's help in identifying a man and woman suspected of purchasing merchandise at a local store with counterfeit $100 bills.
The two entered a business in the 7000 block of Auburn Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. Thursday and selected approximately $600 worth of merchandise. They paid for the items with six counterfeit $100 bills, according to a Police Department news release.
Police released surveillance photos of the man and woman.
Anyone with information that would help identify or locate the pair is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500 and refer to Case No. CH17-10280. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the department’s crime tip line at 916-727-5524.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
