Rocklin man who fled deputies found hiding under leaves, now back in jail

A Rocklin man out of jail on bail was arrested after he crashed his vehicle while fleeing Placer County Sheriff’s deputies.
Carlos Tacdol, 32, was booked into Placer County Jail early Tuesday morning. A sheriff’s deputy stopped Tacdol’s vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80 near Highway 49 in Auburn, and when the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed a pistol magazine on the passenger seat, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Moments later, the driver stepped on the gas and sped off, running several red lights before crashing into the sidewalk at a community park on College Street. The driver then ran off on foot.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew assisted deputies in searching for the driver and located a heat source near a footbridge over a creek in the park. Deputies found Tacdol hiding there under leaves, the news release said.
A search of the suspect’s car turned up six live rounds of ammunition, a pistol magazine and a pipe used to smoke narcotics, according to the news release.
Tacdol claimed that he never had a gun on him, but when deputies searched the area where Tacdol was found, they located a semi-automatic pistol in the creekbed and learned the pistol had been reported stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Tacdol was booked into the Placer County Jail in Auburn on suspicion of recklessly evading a peace officer, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, committing a felony while out on bail and receiving stolen property. He previously had been arrested on a felony assault charge and had been released from jail on bail only a few days before Tuesday’s arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He currently is being held in lieu of $225,000 bail.
