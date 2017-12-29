Sacto 911

Chico couple faces federal methamphetamine trafficking charges

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 04:12 PM

A Chico couple faces federal charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Butte and Shasta counties.

A federal grand jury on Dec. 21 returned a six-count indictment charging Curtis Dale Sawyer, 52, and Ann Marie Vance, 49, with conspiring to possess and possessing methamphetamine for distribution, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. Vance also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Dec. 7, law enforcement officers stopped Sawyer as he was driving northbound on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. After a dog trained to detect narcotics alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs, a search of the vehicle turned up more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, the news release said.

Officers then searched the home Sawyer shared with Vance, where they found more methamphetamine and $106,634 in cash. They found an additional 8.3 pounds of methamphetamine in a car Vance was driving near the home, the news release said, and a subsequent search of a storage unit connected to Vance yielded methamphetamine, cash and five firearms. Vance is prohibited by law from possessing guns, according to the news release.

The case resulted from an investigation by the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

