    The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office seeks identity of suspected Auburn-area porch pirate

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 05:24 PM

The Placer County Sheriff's Office has released a surveillance photo and video of a woman suspected of stealing a package from an Auburn-area home.

The theft occurred about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Redhawk Court and was captured by the victim’s home surveillance system, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The video shows a woman – with long blond hair, wearing a long black skirt and black top with a gray sweater and black sunglasses – walk onto the porch, pick up the package, then run off with it.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office 530-889-7800, or Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191. Tips also may be submitted online, at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

