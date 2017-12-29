Kimberly Davy
Lincoln woman accused of diverting businesses’ insurance payments to own use

By Cathy Locke

December 29, 2017 06:38 PM

A 64-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of grand theft after allegedly writing insurance policies and diverting the premium payments to her own use.

Kimberly Davy was arrested on a $50,000 warrant Thursday and booked into South Placer Jail in Roseville.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation involving the Lincoln Police Department and the California Department of Insurance, according to a Police Department news release.

Davy is accused of writing insurance policies for a number of businesses after finding an agency that would insure them. She then offered the businesses a discount if they paid in advance, but she used some or all of the money received for her own purposes, according to the news release. She also changed the client’s address to her own, so when the insurance agency sent delinquent notices or canceled the policies, the client was not notified.

The investigation began when one victim was notified that their payment was delinquent despite having paid in advance, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

  • Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package

    The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 3:06

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four
Watch crews fight three-alarm fire on Lincoln Village Drive 0:13

Watch crews fight three-alarm fire on Lincoln Village Drive

