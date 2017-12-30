Sacto 911

Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with car on Northgate Boulevard

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

December 30, 2017 11:01 AM

A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after colliding his bicycle with a car in Sacramento’s Northgate neighborhood Friday night, said Officer Linda Matthew, a Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. as both the car and the bicyclist were traveling northbound on Northgate Boulevard near Rio Terra Avenue.

“The bicycle was in the bicycle lane and then the bicyclist veered into the lane of the car, and they collided,” Matthew said. “The vehicle didn’t have time to react.”

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and officers determined she was not under the influence, Matthew said. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital following the incident.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Comments

