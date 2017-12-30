Search for reported armed robbers in South Natomas

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery reported to officers Saturday afternoon in a South Natomas neighborhood, said Officer Linda Matthew, a department spokeswoman.
Police set up a perimeter at Westward Way and Bridgeford Drive and had one person detained as of 3:50 p.m. One or two other suspects may still be outstanding, Matthew said.
Officers were called to the neighborhood after a caller phoned police about 1:15 p.m. and “said he was following robbery suspects,” Matthew said. She did not know if the person who called police was a victim or a witness to the alleged robbery. The suspects were believed to be armed with a handgun, she said.
Matthew advised neighbors to call police if they saw anything suspicious. She did not have a description of the suspects.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
