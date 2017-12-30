Sacramento Police search for armed robbery suspects in South Natomas.
Sacramento Police search for armed robbery suspects in South Natomas. Google Maps
Sacramento Police search for armed robbery suspects in South Natomas. Google Maps
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Search for reported armed robbers in South Natomas

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

December 30, 2017 04:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery reported to officers Saturday afternoon in a South Natomas neighborhood, said Officer Linda Matthew, a department spokeswoman.

Police set up a perimeter at Westward Way and Bridgeford Drive and had one person detained as of 3:50 p.m. One or two other suspects may still be outstanding, Matthew said.

Officers were called to the neighborhood after a caller phoned police about 1:15 p.m. and “said he was following robbery suspects,” Matthew said. She did not know if the person who called police was a victim or a witness to the alleged robbery. The suspects were believed to be armed with a handgun, she said.

Matthew advised neighbors to call police if they saw anything suspicious. She did not have a description of the suspects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package

    The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package 0:13

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package
Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 3:06

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four
Watch crews fight three-alarm fire on Lincoln Village Drive 0:13

Watch crews fight three-alarm fire on Lincoln Village Drive

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question