Pedestrian killed in Christmas Day hit-and-run identified

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

December 31, 2017 10:46 AM

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Christmas Day has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Clifford Lewis, 42.

Lewis was found lying unresponsive near the intersection of Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard in south Sacramento shortly after 9 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Eddie Macaulay of the Sacramento Police Department.

Police later arrested Jataj Zuniga, 20, after being found in a vehicle suspected to be connected with the hit-and-run. He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony charge of hit-and-run with death or injury and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

A judge on Thursday denied bail to Zuniga, and prosecutors said he could face more charges in the fatal collision. He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

Police don’t know whether Zuniga was under the influence when Lewis was struck, Macaulay said, since he was arrested a considerable amount of time later.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

