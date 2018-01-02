Sacto 911

Suspected drug lab explosion injures two people at Camino home

By Cathy Locke

January 02, 2018 02:39 PM

A 39-year-old man was injured and a juvenile suffered smoke inhalation in an explosion that El Dorado County sheriff’s officials say was caused by an illegal butane extraction lab at a Camino residence.

The El Dorado County Fire Department responded about 3:25 p.m. Monday after an explosion was heard at a residence in the 5100 block of Pony Express Trail. Fire personnel notified sheriff’s deputies and detectives that the explosion might have been caused by a butane extraction operation, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Medical personnel at the scene treated Joshua Jamison of Camino for burns to his face. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released, the news release said. A juvenile also was transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and later released.

Two other juveniles who were inside the home when the explosion occurred were not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives and an arson investigator quickly determined that the explosion resulted from an illegal butane extraction lab in the bathroom of the home that was being used to produce concentrated cannabis, the news release said.

The residence suffered considerable structural damage from the blast. Interior walls were cracked or moved, and exterior walls were pushed off the foundation, according to the news release. El Dorado County code enforcement officials were called to the scene and determined the home was unsafe to occupy.

Sheriff’s detectives subsequently served a search warrant at the home and collected evidence indicating the presence of a butane extraction lab, the news release said.

The investigation is continuing, and the Sheriff’s Office said the case will be forwarded to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office for review. No arrests have been made.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

