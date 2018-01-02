Lincoln police seek bank robber, possible accomplice

Lincoln police are looking for a man who robbed a local bank late Tuesday afternoon.
The robbery occurred about 4 pm. at the US Bank, located in the Safeway store on Lincoln Boulevard. The man handed the teller a note demanding money and claiming that he had a gun, although no weapon was seen, according to a Police Department news release.
The man, who left on foot, was described as white, in his mid to late 20s, with brown hair, mustache and goatee. He was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and a black and silver Raiders baseball cap.
Another man was standing nearby and may have been involved in the robbery, according to the news release. He was described as white, in his 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build, wearing baggy gray sweat pants and a maroon hooded sweatshirt. He also was wearing a baseball cap backward, the news release said.
Police released surveillance photos and ask anyone who recognizes either man to call the department at 916-645-4040.
