Search and rescue team plucks injured ice climber from Sierra canyon

Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet. A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet. Mono County Sheriff

