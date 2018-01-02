Search and rescue team plucks injured ice climber from Sierra canyon

More Videos

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios 1:44

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 7:51

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded

CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service 2:14

CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire 1:08

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew 1:13

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package 0:13

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

  • Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon

    A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet.

A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet. Mono County Sheriff
A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet. Mono County Sheriff
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Search and rescue team plucks injured ice climber from Sierra canyon

Fresno Bee Staff

January 02, 2018 08:01 PM

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team joined forces with the California Highway Patrol on Monday to rescue an injured ice climber.

A 64-year-old Mono County man fell about 40 feet while climbing ice at Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon, the sheriff’s office reported on its Facebook page. Five members of the search and rescue team hiked down from the Highway 120/Tioga Pass road, while two others were lowered from a CHP helicopter.

The injured climber was put in a litter and carried through rugged terrain to a spot where the CHP helicopter could hoist him up and carry him out. He was transferred to a Care Flight aircraft at the Lee Vining airport and flown to Reno for treatment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Pause
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios 1:44

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 7:51

Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded

CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service 2:14

CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire 1:08

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew 1:13

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package 0:13

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

  • Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

    Some 108 California Highway Patrol cadets preparing to graduate this week set out on the final run of their 28-week training at the Academy. They took off from the West Sacramento facility and ended up at the State Capitol five miles later.

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question