Radar, first K9 officer of Elk Grove PD, dies

The first canine member of the Elk Grove Police Department has died.
Radar, a retired narcotics K9, died Saturday, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
She began her service with the contract Elk Grove Police Department in 2004, and she was the first “law enforcement” employee on the payroll of the city’s newly formed police department, according to the news release.
Radar retired in August 2010 and lived the remainder of her life with her handler and his family.
Never miss a local story.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments