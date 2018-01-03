Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Church or pot shop? In Roseville, police say it’s the latter

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 03, 2018 10:20 AM

Police have arrested two brothers they say used a church as a front to sell marijuana in Roseville.

The Roseville Police Department arrested Zamrai and Karemullah Popal, 36 and 27 years old, on Dec. 22 after raiding the Temple of Healing and Meditation as well as the brothers’ home in Gold River. The church, which police described as “nothing more than an illicit retailer of marijuana and concentrated marijuana products” in a media release distributed Tuesday, has been targeted by the City of Roseville since its late October opening in a shopping center off Interstate 80.

The City sent a cease-and-desist letter to the temple on Oct. 31, according to the Roseville Press-Tribune. Three days later, attorney Cristian Peirano wrote back on the Popals’ behalf, arguing that federal law permitted the temple to distribute its sacrament to members of its congregation.

The Popals have previously described their church as “Christian Zen” and claimed marijuana consumption is an integral part of their prayer process. The Temple of Healing and Meditation’s congregation boasts more than 300 members, they told the Press-Enterprise, who make donations to the church in exchange for marijuana.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police arrested the brothers on suspicion of possessing and transporting marijuana for sale, maintaining a place to sell drugs and conspiracy, and seized slightly less than $40,000 in cash as well as $50,000-$80,000 in products. The Popals were booked into South Placer Jail but have since been released.

However, police said the temple’s illicit business was advertised on the internet as a weed shop open to any paying customers. The Temple of Healing and Meditation shows up as a marijuana dispensary on the website PotGuide.com, a Yelp-like site where users can add or review “green” businesses.

Roseville’s municipal code bars commercial marijuana sales and growth within city limits. Police said the Temple of Healing and Meditation’s facilities wouldn’t meet state standards for a legal dispensary even in a laxer city, though they did not specify where the church fell short.

A Rastafarian church’s marijuana garden caretaker was killed in a firefight with Yuba County sheriff’s deputies last summer. The church’s leader was later arrested on charges related to marijuana growth and sales.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

    Some 108 California Highway Patrol cadets preparing to graduate this week set out on the final run of their 28-week training at the Academy. They took off from the West Sacramento facility and ended up at the State Capitol five miles later.

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter
Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire 1:08

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question