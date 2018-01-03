Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano
Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano Roseville Police Department
Roseville mother discovered man soliciting 8-year-old girl for sex via Snapchat

By Cathy Locke

January 03, 2018 03:56 PM

A 21-year-old Sacramento man accused of soliciting an 8-year-old girl for sex has been arrested by Roseville police.

Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano was taken into custody Tuesday when he showed up for what he thought was a meeting with the girl and was met instead by Roseville detectives, according to a Police Department news release.

The investigation began Monday when a mother contacted Roseville police after finding inappropriate Snapchat messages on her daughter’s cellphone. Detectives found that during the previous week, a man had sent the girl sexually explicit photos, asked her to send him nude photos of herself and proposed meeting with the girl to have sex. It was apparent from the conversations that the man knew the girl’s age, the news release said.

During the investigation, a detective, posing as the girl, contacted the man via Snapchat and arranged to meet him for sexual activity.

On Tuesday afternoon, the man, identified as Garcia-Bejarano, showed up at the agreed-upon location in Sacramento and was met by Roseville detectives.

Garcia-Bejarano was arrested on suspicion of sending and soliciting sexually explicit material from a minor, attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes and possessing false immigration documents. He was booked into the South Placer County Jail in Roseville, with bail set at $100,000.

Police are trying to determine whether Garcia-Bejarano has inappropriately contacted other minors. They ask anyone who thinks their child has been a victim of the suspect to email Detective Patrick Ganguet at pganguet@roseville.ca.us.

Police remind parents of the importance of monitoring their children’s use of cellphones, the internet and social media. This case came to light because the mother knew her daughter’s phone password and checked her phone, the news release said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offers several tips for parents about keeping children safe online. They include:

  • Monitor children’s use of the internet. Keep your internet computer in an open, common room of the house.
  • Tell children why it is important not to disclose personal information online.
  • Check children’s profiles and what they post online.
  • Read and follow safety tips provided on the sites
  • Immediately report inappropriate activity to the website or law enforcement.
  • Explain to children that once images are posted online, they lose control of them and can never get them back.
  • Allow children to post only photos or personal identifying information on websites with your knowledge or consent.
  • Instruct children to use privacy settings to restrict access to profiles so only the individuals on their contact lists are able to view their profiles.
  • Remind children to add only people they know personally to their contact lists.
  • Encourage kids to choose appropriate screen names or nicknames.
  • Visit social networking websites with children and discuss acceptable versus potentially risky websites.

Roseville police note that the FBI offers interactive Safe Online Surfing courses for children in third through eighth grades at https://sos.fbi.gov/.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

